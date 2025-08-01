Aegis Ai Price (AEGIS)
Aegis Ai (AEGIS) is currently trading at 0.00137734 USD with a market cap of $ 137.73K USD. AEGIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AEGIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AEGIS price information.
During today, the price change of Aegis Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aegis Ai to USD was $ +0.0006455530.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aegis Ai to USD was $ +0.0005615587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aegis Ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006455530
|+46.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005615587
|+40.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aegis Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.00%
+0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pioneering Blockchain Security with AI-Enabled Audit Solutions. Our mission is to democratize smart contract security, empowering individuals and businesses, regardless of their technical expertise, to ensure the integrity and reliability of blockchain transactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Aegis Ai (AEGIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AEGIS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AEGIS to VND
₫36.2447021
|1 AEGIS to AUD
A$0.002134877
|1 AEGIS to GBP
￡0.001033005
|1 AEGIS to EUR
€0.0011982858
|1 AEGIS to USD
$0.00137734
|1 AEGIS to MYR
RM0.0058950152
|1 AEGIS to TRY
₺0.0560026444
|1 AEGIS to JPY
¥0.206601
|1 AEGIS to ARS
ARS$1.8893523716
|1 AEGIS to RUB
₽0.110531535
|1 AEGIS to INR
₹0.1204621564
|1 AEGIS to IDR
Rp22.5793406496
|1 AEGIS to KRW
₩1.9371736164
|1 AEGIS to PHP
₱0.0802438284
|1 AEGIS to EGP
￡E.0.0669800442
|1 AEGIS to BRL
R$0.0076993306
|1 AEGIS to CAD
C$0.0019007292
|1 AEGIS to BDT
৳0.1682834012
|1 AEGIS to NGN
₦2.1092447026
|1 AEGIS to UAH
₴0.0574213046
|1 AEGIS to VES
Bs0.16941282
|1 AEGIS to CLP
$1.34015182
|1 AEGIS to PKR
Rs0.3905034368
|1 AEGIS to KZT
₸0.7489561718
|1 AEGIS to THB
฿0.0452180722
|1 AEGIS to TWD
NT$0.041251333
|1 AEGIS to AED
د.إ0.0050548378
|1 AEGIS to CHF
Fr0.0011156454
|1 AEGIS to HKD
HK$0.0107983456
|1 AEGIS to MAD
.د.م0.0125613408
|1 AEGIS to MXN
$0.0260868196
|1 AEGIS to PLN
zł0.005165025
|1 AEGIS to RON
лв0.006129163
|1 AEGIS to SEK
kr0.0135117054
|1 AEGIS to BGN
лв0.0023552514
|1 AEGIS to HUF
Ft0.48275767
|1 AEGIS to CZK
Kč0.0296403568
|1 AEGIS to KWD
د.ك0.00042146604
|1 AEGIS to ILS
₪0.0047105028