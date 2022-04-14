AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) Information Aegon is an autonomous game creator built for the age of agents. Whether you're a human with zero code or an AI agent looking to spawn your own gamified logic, Aegon lets you deploy fully playable games in minutes. Powered by Jungl AI Framework. Official Website: https://jungl.world/ Buy AEGON Now!

AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.33M $ 1.33M $ 1.33M All-Time High: $ 0.00196774 $ 0.00196774 $ 0.00196774 All-Time Low: $ 0.00102951 $ 0.00102951 $ 0.00102951 Current Price: $ 0.00134144 $ 0.00134144 $ 0.00134144 Learn more about AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) price

AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AEGON by Virtuals (AEGON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AEGON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AEGON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AEGON's tokenomics, explore AEGON token's live price!

AEGON Price Prediction Want to know where AEGON might be heading? Our AEGON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AEGON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!