Aeonix Network Price (ONIX)
Aeonix Network (ONIX) is currently trading at 0.175774 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ONIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ONIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ONIX price information.
During today, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ +0.01713829.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01713829
|+10.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aeonix Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.63%
+10.80%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
aeonix network is a modular AI network that combines web3 infrastructure, decentralized identity, and tokenized incentives to create verifiable and private AI applications. The flagship product, aeonix explorer, functions as a universal AI Agent search engine with a natural language interface, enabling users to access unique and hidden insights, interact with dApps, verify AI outputs, and earn rewards for ecosystem participation. Unlike traditional AI services, aeonix is built as a private AI model: user data is never stored or used for external training, and organizations can deploy custom AI functions with full control over their data. This approach supports both public-facing AI agents (for search and community engagement) and private enterprise solutions (for secure data processing and automation). aeonix bridges research and application, combining years of work in decentralized identity, token economics, and private AI systems into a single network. Its mission is to demonstrate how verifiable and privacy-preserving AI can operate at scale—providing a foundation for both consumer-facing products and enterprise-grade AI solutions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Aeonix Network (ONIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ONIX to VND
₫4,625.49281
|1 ONIX to AUD
A$0.26893422
|1 ONIX to GBP
￡0.13007276
|1 ONIX to EUR
€0.1494079
|1 ONIX to USD
$0.175774
|1 ONIX to MYR
RM0.74528176
|1 ONIX to TRY
₺7.16982146
|1 ONIX to JPY
¥25.838778
|1 ONIX to ARS
ARS$232.812663
|1 ONIX to RUB
₽14.01446102
|1 ONIX to INR
₹15.41889528
|1 ONIX to IDR
Rp2,835.06411922
|1 ONIX to KRW
₩244.12899312
|1 ONIX to PHP
₱9.9751745
|1 ONIX to EGP
￡E.8.46703358
|1 ONIX to BRL
R$0.95445282
|1 ONIX to CAD
C$0.24081038
|1 ONIX to BDT
৳21.32841716
|1 ONIX to NGN
₦269.17854586
|1 ONIX to UAH
₴7.26122394
|1 ONIX to VES
Bs22.499072
|1 ONIX to CLP
$170.325006
|1 ONIX to PKR
Rs49.80732064
|1 ONIX to KZT
₸94.85819684
|1 ONIX to THB
฿5.63707218
|1 ONIX to TWD
NT$5.2556426
|1 ONIX to AED
د.إ0.64509058
|1 ONIX to CHF
Fr0.1406192
|1 ONIX to HKD
HK$1.37806816
|1 ONIX to MAD
.د.م1.58899696
|1 ONIX to MXN
$3.26412318
|1 ONIX to PLN
zł0.63981736
|1 ONIX to RON
лв0.7646169
|1 ONIX to SEK
kr1.68215718
|1 ONIX to BGN
лв0.29354258
|1 ONIX to HUF
Ft59.64363368
|1 ONIX to CZK
Kč3.68773852
|1 ONIX to KWD
د.ك0.053259522
|1 ONIX to ILS
₪0.60290482