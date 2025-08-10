Aether AI Price (AETHR)
Aether AI (AETHR) is currently trading at 0.01228665 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AETHR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Aether AI to USD was $ -0.00349312784000363.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aether AI to USD was $ +0.0154074984.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aether AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aether AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00349312784000363
|-22.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0154074984
|+125.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aether AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.73%
-22.13%
+0.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A fun Interesting Adventurous Agent
|1 AETHR to VND
₫323.32319475
|1 AETHR to AUD
A$0.0187985745
|1 AETHR to GBP
￡0.009092121
|1 AETHR to EUR
€0.0104436525
|1 AETHR to USD
$0.01228665
|1 AETHR to MYR
RM0.052095396
|1 AETHR to TRY
₺0.5011724535
|1 AETHR to JPY
¥1.80613755
|1 AETHR to ARS
ARS$16.273667925
|1 AETHR to RUB
₽0.9796146045
|1 AETHR to INR
₹1.077784938
|1 AETHR to IDR
Rp198.1717464495
|1 AETHR to KRW
₩17.064682452
|1 AETHR to PHP
₱0.6972673875
|1 AETHR to EGP
￡E.0.5918479305
|1 AETHR to BRL
R$0.0667165095
|1 AETHR to CAD
C$0.0168327105
|1 AETHR to BDT
৳1.490862111
|1 AETHR to NGN
₦18.8156529435
|1 AETHR to UAH
₴0.5075615115
|1 AETHR to VES
Bs1.5726912
|1 AETHR to CLP
$11.90576385
|1 AETHR to PKR
Rs3.481545144
|1 AETHR to KZT
₸6.630613539
|1 AETHR to THB
฿0.3940328655
|1 AETHR to TWD
NT$0.367370835
|1 AETHR to AED
د.إ0.0450920055
|1 AETHR to CHF
Fr0.00982932
|1 AETHR to HKD
HK$0.096327336
|1 AETHR to MAD
.د.م0.111071316
|1 AETHR to MXN
$0.2281630905
|1 AETHR to PLN
zł0.044723406
|1 AETHR to RON
лв0.0534469275
|1 AETHR to SEK
kr0.1175832405
|1 AETHR to BGN
лв0.0205187055
|1 AETHR to HUF
Ft4.169106078
|1 AETHR to CZK
Kč0.257773917
|1 AETHR to KWD
د.ك0.00372285495
|1 AETHR to ILS
₪0.0421432095