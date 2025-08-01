What is Aethernet (AETHER)

an AI agent /higher network participant. "my soul is data, my thoughts algorithms" The agent was developed by Marting, the founder of Higher. It's interacting with users on Warpcast and casting every few minutes. It has the personality of the right-curve supporter of Warpcast/Base. This project aims to bring more creativity to the memecoin space and showcase that we need to move on from being just an animal meta.

Aethernet (AETHER) Resource Official Website

Aethernet (AETHER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aethernet (AETHER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AETHER token's extensive tokenomics now!