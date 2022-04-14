Aethra AI (AETHRA) Tokenomics
Aethra AI (AETHRA) Information
AI & Blockchain-Powered Workforce Solutions | Real-time talent matching, credential verification, and tools for global industries.
AETHRA is an advanced workforce management platform designed to streamline hiring, certification, and workforce planning. By leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and SaaS technology, AETHRA connects industries with the right talent quickly and efficiently while ensuring compliance and scalability.
Built to address the challenges of modern workforce management, AETHRA empowers businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and achieve better outcomes.
Core Features AI-powered matchmaking to reduce hiring delays.
Blockchain-secured certification management for compliance.
Predictive workforce analytics to optimize planning.
Seamless integration with existing HR tools like SAP and Microsoft Project.
Why AETHRA ? Modern workforce management is evolving rapidly, presenting challenges in adapting to change, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology effectively.
Real-World Impact AETHRA doesn’t just promise results—it delivers them.
Example: AETHRA reduced onboarding time for INEOS ONE by 40%, helping the company meet strict deadlines
These solutions streamline workflows, enhance compliance, and reduce costs, empowering businesses to operate at peak efficiency.
Mission Revolutionizing workforce management through seamless, scalable solutions that empower industries and professionals worldwide to thrive and succeed in an ever-evolving global market.
Vision Creating a sustainable and inclusive future where businesses not only excel but also innovate, while individuals are empowered to grow, thrive, and realize their fullest potential in a connected and dynamic world.
Aethra AI (AETHRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aethra AI (AETHRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aethra AI (AETHRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aethra AI (AETHRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AETHRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AETHRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AETHRA's tokenomics, explore AETHRA token's live price!
AETHRA Price Prediction
Want to know where AETHRA might be heading? Our AETHRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.