Aevum is a resource that is used for crafting in Vivaion. Vivaion is a next-generation battle royale & open-world MMORPG. Players can explore, fight, craft, level up & collect rare items scattered across the universe. The project was founded in December of 2021. It is developed and published by Bifrost Inc. A US tech company that specializes in AI and next generation tech like quantum computing. The game has been released on the microsoft store and is ramping up to release the battle royale mode along with the start of a season. Aevum Ore is burned by the players to craft unique cosmetics that can be bridged over to Solana and turned into NFTs

