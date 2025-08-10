Aevum Price (AEVUM)
Aevum (AEVUM) is currently trading at 0.00557512 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AEVUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AEVUM to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Aevum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aevum to USD was $ +0.0006962176.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aevum to USD was $ +0.0001936177.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aevum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006962176
|+12.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001936177
|+3.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aevum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.58%
+1.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aevum is a resource that is used for crafting in Vivaion. Vivaion is a next-generation battle royale & open-world MMORPG. Players can explore, fight, craft, level up & collect rare items scattered across the universe. The project was founded in December of 2021. It is developed and published by Bifrost Inc. A US tech company that specializes in AI and next generation tech like quantum computing. The game has been released on the microsoft store and is ramping up to release the battle royale mode along with the start of a season. Aevum Ore is burned by the players to craft unique cosmetics that can be bridged over to Solana and turned into NFTs
|1 AEVUM to VND
₫146.7092828
|1 AEVUM to AUD
A$0.0085299336
|1 AEVUM to GBP
￡0.0041255888
|1 AEVUM to EUR
€0.004738852
|1 AEVUM to USD
$0.00557512
