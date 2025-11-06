affine (SN120) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 20.48 $ 20.48 $ 20.48 24H Low $ 22.34 $ 22.34 $ 22.34 24H High 24H Low $ 20.48$ 20.48 $ 20.48 24H High $ 22.34$ 22.34 $ 22.34 All Time High $ 30.83$ 30.83 $ 30.83 Lowest Price $ 13.69$ 13.69 $ 13.69 Price Change (1H) +0.20% Price Change (1D) -2.78% Price Change (7D) -9.52% Price Change (7D) -9.52%

affine (SN120) real-time price is $21.06. Over the past 24 hours, SN120 traded between a low of $ 20.48 and a high of $ 22.34, showing active market volatility. SN120's all-time high price is $ 30.83, while its all-time low price is $ 13.69.

In terms of short-term performance, SN120 has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, -2.78% over 24 hours, and -9.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

affine (SN120) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.73M$ 25.73M $ 25.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.73M$ 25.73M $ 25.73M Circulation Supply 1.22M 1.22M 1.22M Total Supply 1,224,157.14310259 1,224,157.14310259 1,224,157.14310259

The current Market Cap of affine is $ 25.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN120 is 1.22M, with a total supply of 1224157.14310259. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.73M.