Afreum Price (AFR)
Afreum (AFR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 3.84M USD. AFR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AFR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Afreum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Afreum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Afreum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Afreum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+35.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+52.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Afreum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-8.23%
-9.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Afreum is building an ecosystem of payments and DeFi apps for Africa, on the Stellar blockchain, powered by the ecosystem token AFR, the rewards and future governance token AFRX, and a suite of local African country tokens. Apps aleady launched include Afreum Wallet (a Stellar-compatible digital wallet), Afreum Save (interest-bearing savings and time deposits), Afreum Earn (liquidity pool swapping and staking), and Afreum Cash (a P2P Exchange). The goal of the Afreum project is to drive crypto adoption in Africa, providing financial inclusion for unbanked populations on the continent. We do this by building an ecosystem of financial apps, powered by the AFR token, and incentivising international actors to provide liquidity for the ecosystem. The end result is international crypto enthusiasts, and African users looking for financial solutions, coming together to solve problems in Africa.
