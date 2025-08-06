Agatech Price (AGATA)
Agatech (AGATA) is currently trading at 0.00322091 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AGATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AGATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGATA price information.
During today, the price change of Agatech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agatech to USD was $ -0.0020796356.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agatech to USD was $ -0.0021353425.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agatech to USD was $ -0.004768451277863306.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020796356
|-64.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021353425
|-66.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004768451277863306
|-59.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Agatech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.89%
-59.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agata Token transcends the typical role of a cryptocurrency, embodying the foundation of the Agatech ecosystem. Ingeniously designed for diverse utility, it stands as the key currency for governance, staking, and accessing a variety of services within the Agatech network. Holding Agata Tokens empowers users to shape the ecosystem's evolution and strategic direction via a democratic voting process. Staking these tokens opens doors to numerous advantages, including reward accrual, transaction fee reductions, and privileged access to elite features. Agata Token is, in essence, the vital energy source for Agatech, integral to the seamless operation and comprehensive functionality of the entire ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Agatech (AGATA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGATA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AGATA to VND
₫84.75824665
|1 AGATA to AUD
A$0.0049602014
|1 AGATA to GBP
￡0.0024156825
|1 AGATA to EUR
€0.0027699826
|1 AGATA to USD
$0.00322091
|1 AGATA to MYR
RM0.0135922402
|1 AGATA to TRY
₺0.1310266188
|1 AGATA to JPY
¥0.47347377
|1 AGATA to ARS
ARS$4.3117677988
|1 AGATA to RUB
₽0.2576728
|1 AGATA to INR
₹0.2826992707
|1 AGATA to IDR
Rp52.8017948304
|1 AGATA to KRW
₩4.4797060462
|1 AGATA to PHP
₱0.1851056977
|1 AGATA to EGP
￡E.0.1561175077
|1 AGATA to BRL
R$0.017715005
|1 AGATA to CAD
C$0.0044126467
|1 AGATA to BDT
৳0.3927899745
|1 AGATA to NGN
₦4.9173955061
|1 AGATA to UAH
₴0.134311947
|1 AGATA to VES
Bs0.40583466
|1 AGATA to CLP
$3.11139906
|1 AGATA to PKR
Rs0.9124193848
|1 AGATA to KZT
₸1.7325919072
|1 AGATA to THB
฿0.1042608567
|1 AGATA to TWD
NT$0.0965306727
|1 AGATA to AED
د.إ0.0118207397
|1 AGATA to CHF
Fr0.002576728
|1 AGATA to HKD
HK$0.0252519344
|1 AGATA to MAD
.د.م0.029310281
|1 AGATA to MXN
$0.0602954352
|1 AGATA to PLN
zł0.0118851579
|1 AGATA to RON
лв0.0141075858
|1 AGATA to SEK
kr0.0311461997
|1 AGATA to BGN
лв0.0054111288
|1 AGATA to HUF
Ft1.1075743217
|1 AGATA to CZK
Kč0.0684121284
|1 AGATA to KWD
د.ك0.00098237755
|1 AGATA to ILS
₪0.0111121395