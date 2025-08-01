Agenius Price (AGNS)
Agenius (AGNS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 55.07K USD. AGNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Agenius to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agenius to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agenius to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agenius to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agenius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-22.85%
-57.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Madness.fun is a next-generation launchpad that turns viral ideas into fully fledged meme-coin ecosystems in minutes. Powered by in-house AI, the platform automates everything from token creation to post-launch growth tools, letting creators focus on community while the tech handles the heavy lifting. Designed for simplicity and scale, Madness.fun aims to make launching and nurturing a token as easy-and as fun-as sharing a meme.
Understanding the tokenomics of Agenius (AGNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGNS token's extensive tokenomics now!
