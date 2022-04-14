Agenius (AGNS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agenius (AGNS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 52.45K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 975.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.80K
All-Time High: $ 0.00296248
All-Time Low: $ 0.00005312
Current Price: $ 0

Agenius (AGNS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Agenius (AGNS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of AGNS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGNS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

