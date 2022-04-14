Agent Arena by Masa (SN59) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent Arena by Masa (SN59), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent Arena by Masa (SN59) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent Arena by Masa (SN59), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.45M $ 1.45M $ 1.45M Total Supply: $ 2.01M $ 2.01M $ 2.01M Circulating Supply: $ 2.01M $ 2.01M $ 2.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.45M $ 1.45M $ 1.45M All-Time High: $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.507002 $ 0.507002 $ 0.507002 Current Price: $ 0.722149 $ 0.722149 $ 0.722149 Learn more about Agent Arena by Masa (SN59) price

Agent Arena by Masa (SN59) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Arena by Masa (SN59) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SN59 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SN59 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SN59's tokenomics, explore SN59 token's live price!

SN59 Price Prediction Want to know where SN59 might be heading? Our SN59 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SN59 token's Price Prediction now!

