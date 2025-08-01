What is AGENT BAPO (BAPO)

Agent Bapo is a memecoin and an AI model that can generate art, music and videos. Utilising AI to be benifeted for users to help them in their projects and daily business, Bapo holders will have access for free to the dAPP without paying any subscriptions, for unholders and users outside the chain, there will be a small subscription per month in which bapo holders will benifit as a revenue share. More tools will be unlocked on our dAPP plus as part of the upcoming steps there will be a mini app that will be used in the new base app.

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Resource Official Website

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Tokenomics

