Agent Daredevil (DARE) Information Agent Daredevil is a commercial decentralized application (dApp) created to hyper-gamify brands and businesses through competitive gaming and sports. The platform is powered by an Agent Stack and NPC framework that enables intelligent analysis, autonomous escrow, and authentication. By combining gamification mechanics with AI-driven automation, Agent Daredevil provides tools for enhancing user engagement, securing digital interactions, and supporting scalable use cases for both enterprises and communities in the Web3 ecosystem. Official Website: https://daredevil.gg/ Whitepaper: https://agent-daredevil.gitbook.io/agent-daredevil-litepaper Buy DARE Now!

Market Cap: $ 105.25K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 520.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 202.41K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00020241

Agent Daredevil (DARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Daredevil (DARE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DARE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DARE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DARE's tokenomics, explore DARE token's live price!

