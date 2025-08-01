Agent Ted Price (TED)
Agent Ted (TED) is currently trading at 0.0057279 USD with a market cap of $ 5.76M USD. TED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TED price information.
During today, the price change of Agent Ted to USD was $ +0.00074829.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agent Ted to USD was $ -0.0006058772.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agent Ted to USD was $ -0.0040672099.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agent Ted to USD was $ -0.008164265582054758.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00074829
|+15.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006058772
|-10.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0040672099
|-71.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008164265582054758
|-58.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Agent Ted: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.74%
+15.03%
+9.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agent Ted ("TED") represents a fundamental shift in the sports betting industry, fusing artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain transparency to build a trustless, automated, and data-driven ecosystem. Utilizing player-level data from SPORTS RADAR and a proprietary neural network infrastructure, TED programmatically analyzes, executes, and manages bets across multiple sports markets. TED’s mission is to democratize access to professional-grade betting strategies, eliminate bias, and align participant incentives through fully on-chain, automated financial systems. Historically, sports betting has been dominated by centralized sportsbooks that retain significant informational and strategic advantages over individual bettors. Over 90% of participants lose money in the long term due to human biases, lack of data access, and poor bankroll management. Bettors often rely on intuition, emotions, or recency bias, all of which degrade decision quality. TED aims to invert this dynamic by introducing an AI-native, automated betting system that programmatically manages every aspect of the betting lifecycle. By removing human error and replacing it with neural-network-driven intelligence, TED creates an environment where capital is deployed strategically and transparently, and outcomes are verifiable on-chain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TED to VND
₫150.7296885
|1 TED to AUD
A$0.008878245
|1 TED to GBP
￡0.004295925
|1 TED to EUR
€0.004983273
|1 TED to USD
$0.0057279
|1 TED to MYR
RM0.024458133
|1 TED to TRY
₺0.232896414
|1 TED to JPY
¥0.859185
|1 TED to ARS
ARS$7.857189546
|1 TED to RUB
₽0.464418132
|1 TED to INR
₹0.500274786
|1 TED to IDR
Rp93.899984976
|1 TED to KRW
₩8.022267624
|1 TED to PHP
₱0.333421059
|1 TED to EGP
￡E.0.278146824
|1 TED to BRL
R$0.032018961
|1 TED to CAD
C$0.007904502
|1 TED to BDT
৳0.699834822
|1 TED to NGN
₦8.771648781
|1 TED to UAH
₴0.238796151
|1 TED to VES
Bs0.7045317
|1 TED to CLP
$5.5732467
|1 TED to PKR
Rs1.623974208
|1 TED to KZT
₸3.114660183
|1 TED to THB
฿0.187817841
|1 TED to TWD
NT$0.171550605
|1 TED to AED
د.إ0.021021393
|1 TED to CHF
Fr0.004639599
|1 TED to HKD
HK$0.044906736
|1 TED to MAD
.د.م0.052238448
|1 TED to MXN
$0.108085473
|1 TED to PLN
zł0.021422346
|1 TED to RON
лв0.025431876
|1 TED to SEK
kr0.056018862
|1 TED to BGN
лв0.009794709
|1 TED to HUF
Ft2.004134931
|1 TED to CZK
Kč0.12314985
|1 TED to KWD
د.ك0.0017527374
|1 TED to ILS
₪0.019417581