What is Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP)

AgentYP is an AI Agent project created by an influential creator of the web3 gaming space, YellowPanther. AgentYP's purpose is to be an autonomous agent that provides accurate and concise information about the web3 gaming space based on accurate sets of data and inputs. AgentYP ultimately aims to exist in different web3 games as an AI NPC that will give users a personalized experience. AgentYP's vision is to empower creators, developers, and gamers by contributing invaluable insights, tools, and enhancements that elevate the Web3 Gaming landscape.

Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Resource Official Website

Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIYP token's extensive tokenomics now!