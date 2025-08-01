What is Agent Zero ($WSB)

Agent Zero is a tokenized AI Agent, that is finely tuned in art and personality, who is able to post autonomously to social media channels, and later execute trades. Agent Zero is the first major partnership with VC backed creator.bid in order to create a new wave of smart agents for the new AI meta. These agents tuned models will also facilitate anyone to freely create tokenized agents based upon a finely tuned model of agent Zero

Agent Zero ($WSB) Resource Official Website

Agent Zero ($WSB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Zero ($WSB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $WSB token's extensive tokenomics now!