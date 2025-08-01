What is Agent Zero Token (A0T)

Agent Zero (A0) is a next-generation AI assistant running in its own virtual computer, fully self-contained within a Docker environment. Unlike traditional AI chatbots, A0 has full access to a Linux system, enabling it to write and execute code, install and use software, browse the web, and much more. A0 isn't just a tool—it’s an autonomous, evolving digital colleague. Its capabilities are not predefined; instead, it can create and adapt new tools on the fly, allowing for limitless customization and growth. This makes A0 one of a kind—an all-in-one, self-improving AI companion.

Agent Zero Token (A0T) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Agent Zero Token (A0T) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Zero Token (A0T) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about A0T token's extensive tokenomics now!