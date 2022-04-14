Agent Zero Token (A0T) Information

Agent Zero (A0) is a next-generation AI assistant running in its own virtual computer, fully self-contained within a Docker environment. Unlike traditional AI chatbots, A0 has full access to a Linux system, enabling it to write and execute code, install and use software, browse the web, and much more.

A0 isn't just a tool—it’s an autonomous, evolving digital colleague. Its capabilities are not predefined; instead, it can create and adapt new tools on the fly, allowing for limitless customization and growth. This makes A0 one of a kind—an all-in-one, self-improving AI companion.