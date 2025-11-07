Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent4X (AGENT4X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent4X (AGENT4X), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 79.91K $ 79.91K $ 79.91K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 79.91K $ 79.91K $ 79.91K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Agent4X (AGENT4X) price Buy AGENT4X Now!

Agent4X (AGENT4X) Information Agent4X is a developer-focused toolkit and runtime for building autonomous trading and data-gathering agents that operate across centralized exchanges, DEXs, and prediction markets. The project provides SDKs, a job scheduler, and opinionated reference agents for tasks like market-making, execution, monitoring, and alerting. It emphasizes non-custodial operation, clear auditability, and modular components (strategy, risk, transport). Agent4X also offers optional UX surfaces (CLI, Telegram, and web dashboards) designed for small teams to run agents reliably without bespoke infra. Official Website: https://agent4x.space

Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent4X (AGENT4X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGENT4X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGENT4X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGENT4X's tokenomics, explore AGENT4X token's live price!

