Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics
Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent4X (AGENT4X), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Agent4X (AGENT4X) Information
Agent4X is a developer-focused toolkit and runtime for building autonomous trading and data-gathering agents that operate across centralized exchanges, DEXs, and prediction markets. The project provides SDKs, a job scheduler, and opinionated reference agents for tasks like market-making, execution, monitoring, and alerting. It emphasizes non-custodial operation, clear auditability, and modular components (strategy, risk, transport). Agent4X also offers optional UX surfaces (CLI, Telegram, and web dashboards) designed for small teams to run agents reliably without bespoke infra.
Agent4X (AGENT4X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agent4X (AGENT4X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGENT4X tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGENT4X tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AGENT4X's tokenomics, explore AGENT4X token's live price!
AGENT4X Price Prediction
Want to know where AGENT4X might be heading? Our AGENT4X price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for