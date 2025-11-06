Agentify AI (AGF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00523297 $ 0.00523297 $ 0.00523297 24H Low $ 0.00676741 $ 0.00676741 $ 0.00676741 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00523297$ 0.00523297 $ 0.00523297 24H High $ 0.00676741$ 0.00676741 $ 0.00676741 All Time High $ 0.04609707$ 0.04609707 $ 0.04609707 Lowest Price $ 0.00523297$ 0.00523297 $ 0.00523297 Price Change (1H) -1.55% Price Change (1D) -21.89% Price Change (7D) -49.44% Price Change (7D) -49.44%

Agentify AI (AGF) real-time price is $0.00528015. Over the past 24 hours, AGF traded between a low of $ 0.00523297 and a high of $ 0.00676741, showing active market volatility. AGF's all-time high price is $ 0.04609707, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00523297.

In terms of short-term performance, AGF has changed by -1.55% over the past hour, -21.89% over 24 hours, and -49.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Agentify AI (AGF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 527.37K$ 527.37K $ 527.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 527.37K$ 527.37K $ 527.37K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Agentify AI is $ 527.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGF is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 527.37K.