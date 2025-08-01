What is AgentiPy (APY)

The Python toolkit for connecting AI agents to any onchain app. 🐍 $APY is the community token powering Agentic Apps development in Python. We’re on a mission to connect AI agents coded in Python to any onchain app starting with @Solana. We released our open-source toolkit and got a lot of attention from AI/ML developers. We truly believe in the future of AI x Blockchain. Every agent will be onchain and call it home. For more agents to be onchain, more languages need to be supported. Python is the most popular language used in AI/ML and $APY will enable devs to do more actions onchain.

