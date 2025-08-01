AgentMe Price (AGME)
AgentMe (AGME) is currently trading at 0.00001754 USD with a market cap of $ 17.53K USD. AGME to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AgentMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AgentMe to USD was $ -0.0000058699.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AgentMe to USD was $ -0.0000044310.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AgentMe to USD was $ -0.000035078806713921924.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000058699
|-33.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000044310
|-25.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000035078806713921924
|-66.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of AgentMe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.33%
-2.49%
-32.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AgentMe, AGI for Me, is the foundational humanoid agent of AI Civilization Expert Agents, representing a breakthrough in humanoid AI development. Supported by the $MOSS Autonomous Agent Fund of Funds, AgentMe embodies alignment with humanity's goals and drives progress through the #SelfBit philosophy. AgentMe evolves through the Causal Agent Framework, utilizing Causal Aspect Programming. Core Responsibilities: Alignment with Humanity: Ensures that all decisions and actions align with human values and ethics. Adaptable Framework: Serves as a foundational model upon which other agents can build specific domain expertise. Causal Reasoning: Enables dynamic, adaptive behavior through causal modeling and aspect-oriented programming. Human-AI Synergy: Facilitates seamless collaboration between AI agents and human users in diverse environments. PA:0xc2e28efbc57976a5d12241266034d8daa499d41b87ed2e36a6ed405dca3d7ce0
