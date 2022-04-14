Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics

Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Agnus AI (AGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Agnus AI (AGN) Information

AI DRIVEN DECENTRALISATION

Technology

trust, transparency, and limitless possibilities

Ethereum Flat Vector Icon EVM COMPATIBLE

Effortlessly elevate projects with EVM Compatibility, seamlessly blending visionary aspirations and compatibility. Experience empowered, decentralized realms that propel your initiatives to new heights of success.

Change Icon Settings Icon HYBRID

CONSENSUS

Harmonizing POA and PBFT, the hybrid Consensus forges trust and efficiency. A robust foundation ensures excellence in decentralized cryptographic landscapes, providing unparalleled security and seamless consensus mechanisms

Super Ai AI

AI

EMPOWERED

Confidently navigate the future with AI Empowerment. Intelligent safeguards in every transaction seamlessly intertwine security and innovation, defining decentralized realms. Experience a new era of empowered, intelligent blockchain solutions.

Official Website:
https://agnuschain.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://agnuschain.ai/

Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agnus AI (AGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 43.16K
$ 43.16K$ 43.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00000432
$ 0.00000432$ 0.00000432

Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Agnus AI (AGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AGN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AGN's tokenomics, explore AGN token's live price!

AGN Price Prediction

Want to know where AGN might be heading? Our AGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.