Introducing Agok.ai - Type. Send. Watch the work finish itself.

Agok.ai is a deep-research, no-code platform that lets you describe tasks in any language and ships the outcome using the right tools-from Gmail to the crypto markets.

Back in February, I came across Eliza and loved the idea of AI agents, but I saw a gap: no-code users either can’t use them or don’t want to climb the learning curve. As we enter the age of AGI, bridging that gap for everyday consumers is essential.

Since then, I’ve been building Agok-a completely no-code AI-agent framework whose agents come equipped with tools for day-to-day use (Gmail, Calendar, Notion), plus web search, RAG, image generation, and even prediction-market tooling-blockchain integrations, whale alerts, and YouTube analytics.

It started as a B2C app. Now we’re expanding into web3, gaining mass exposure and real user input as we scale and add new tool integrations.

Sign up and go wild.