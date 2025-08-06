More About AGRF

AGRF Price Info

AGRF Whitepaper

AGRF Official Website

AGRF Tokenomics

AGRF Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN Logo

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN Price (AGRF)

Unlisted

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Live Price Chart

$1.62
$1.62$1.62
-0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Today

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) is currently trading at 1.62 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AGRF to USD price is updated in real-time.

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN Key Market Performance:

$ 181.10K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.40%
AGRI FUTURE TOKEN 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AGRF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGRF price information.

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN to USD was $ -0.006558610887931.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN to USD was $ +0.0327105540.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN to USD was $ +0.0642054600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN to USD was $ +0.098186115433474.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006558610887931-0.40%
30 Days$ +0.0327105540+2.02%
60 Days$ +0.0642054600+3.96%
90 Days$ +0.098186115433474+6.45%

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.62
$ 1.62$ 1.62

$ 1.63
$ 1.63$ 1.63

$ 1.91
$ 1.91$ 1.91

-0.25%

-0.40%

-0.86%

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 181.10K
$ 181.10K$ 181.10K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF)

"Agrifuture crypto: Revolutionizing agriculture through blockchain transparency and tokenized farming.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGRF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AGRI FUTURE TOKEN (AGRF)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AGRF to Local Currencies

1 AGRF to VND
42,630.3
1 AGRF to AUD
A$2.4948
1 AGRF to GBP
1.215
1 AGRF to EUR
1.3932
1 AGRF to USD
$1.62
1 AGRF to MYR
RM6.8364
1 AGRF to TRY
65.9016
1 AGRF to JPY
¥238.14
1 AGRF to ARS
ARS$2,168.6616
1 AGRF to RUB
129.5838
1 AGRF to INR
142.1874
1 AGRF to IDR
Rp26,557.3728
1 AGRF to KRW
2,253.1284
1 AGRF to PHP
93.1014
1 AGRF to EGP
￡E.78.5214
1 AGRF to BRL
R$8.91
1 AGRF to CAD
C$2.2194
1 AGRF to BDT
197.559
1 AGRF to NGN
2,473.2702
1 AGRF to UAH
67.554
1 AGRF to VES
Bs204.12
1 AGRF to CLP
$1,564.92
1 AGRF to PKR
Rs458.9136
1 AGRF to KZT
871.4304
1 AGRF to THB
฿52.4394
1 AGRF to TWD
NT$48.5514
1 AGRF to AED
د.إ5.9454
1 AGRF to CHF
Fr1.296
1 AGRF to HKD
HK$12.7008
1 AGRF to MAD
.د.م14.742
1 AGRF to MXN
$30.3264
1 AGRF to PLN
5.9778
1 AGRF to RON
лв7.0956
1 AGRF to SEK
kr15.6654
1 AGRF to BGN
лв2.7216
1 AGRF to HUF
Ft557.0694
1 AGRF to CZK
34.4088
1 AGRF to KWD
د.ك0.4941
1 AGRF to ILS
5.589