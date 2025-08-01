AI Analysis Token Price (AIAT)
AI Analysis Token (AIAT) is currently trading at 0.312956 USD with a market cap of $ 34.53M USD. AIAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AIAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIAT price information.
During today, the price change of AI Analysis Token to USD was $ -0.0065108645715517.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Analysis Token to USD was $ -0.0196271920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Analysis Token to USD was $ -0.0955276908.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Analysis Token to USD was $ -0.2224460935070434.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0065108645715517
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0196271920
|-6.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0955276908
|-30.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2224460935070434
|-41.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Analysis Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-2.03%
-3.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in 2023, AI Analysis was formed by a diverse team from around the world to create a Holistic ecosystem centred around the world of trading and the integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. The origins of the project are rooted in the trading of financial instruments including the FOREX & Cryptocurrency markets. The concept of AI Analysis was created to provide a suite of services to synergistically enhance traders' capabilities across an array of markets with applications at both retail and institutional levels. These services include the AI Signals service, which analyses financial instruments using a well-established and proven strategy to identify trading opportunities. The AI Analysis Exchange serves as the optimal platform for executing trades, offering low latency, deep liquidity, and tight spreads. The AI Analysis Mastercard provides user-friendly payment solutions, accepted worldwide, including at ATMs, ensuring seamless global transactions for a digital world. These services are supported and underpinned by the AI Analysis Token (AIAT) providing critical utility across the ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIAT to VND
₫8,235.43714
|1 AIAT to AUD
A$0.4850818
|1 AIAT to GBP
￡0.234717
|1 AIAT to EUR
€0.27227172
|1 AIAT to USD
$0.312956
|1 AIAT to MYR
RM1.33632212
|1 AIAT to TRY
₺12.72479096
|1 AIAT to JPY
¥46.9434
|1 AIAT to ARS
ARS$429.29426344
|1 AIAT to RUB
₽25.3807316
|1 AIAT to INR
₹27.3367066
|1 AIAT to IDR
Rp5,130.42540864
|1 AIAT to KRW
₩438.31365536
|1 AIAT to PHP
₱18.2453348
|1 AIAT to EGP
￡E.15.19714336
|1 AIAT to BRL
R$1.74942404
|1 AIAT to CAD
C$0.43187928
|1 AIAT to BDT
৳38.23696408
|1 AIAT to NGN
₦479.25768884
|1 AIAT to UAH
₴13.04713564
|1 AIAT to VES
Bs38.493588
|1 AIAT to CLP
$304.506188
|1 AIAT to PKR
Rs88.72928512
|1 AIAT to KZT
₸170.17608412
|1 AIAT to THB
฿10.2649568
|1 AIAT to TWD
NT$9.37616176
|1 AIAT to AED
د.إ1.14854852
|1 AIAT to CHF
Fr0.25349436
|1 AIAT to HKD
HK$2.45357504
|1 AIAT to MAD
.د.م2.85415872
|1 AIAT to MXN
$5.90547972
|1 AIAT to PLN
zł1.17045544
|1 AIAT to RON
лв1.38952464
|1 AIAT to SEK
kr3.06383924
|1 AIAT to BGN
лв0.53515476
|1 AIAT to HUF
Ft109.57841384
|1 AIAT to CZK
Kč6.73168356
|1 AIAT to KWD
د.ك0.095764536
|1 AIAT to ILS
₪1.06092084