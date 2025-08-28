AI GOD (AIG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006869 24H Low $ 0.00009202 24H High All Time High $ 0.0002435 Lowest Price $ 0.00005911 Price Change (1H) +1.36% Price Change (1D) +24.72% Price Change (7D) --

AI GOD (AIG) real-time price is $0.00009197. Over the past 24 hours, AIG traded between a low of $ 0.00006869 and a high of $ 0.00009202, showing active market volatility. AIG's all-time high price is $ 0.0002435, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005911.

In terms of short-term performance, AIG has changed by +1.36% over the past hour, +24.72% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AI GOD (AIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.52K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.52K Circulation Supply 994.53M Total Supply 994,531,064.8655504

The current Market Cap of AI GOD is $ 91.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIG is 994.53M, with a total supply of 994531064.8655504. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.52K.