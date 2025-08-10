What is AI Meta Club (AMC)

AI Meta Club is a platform that brings together like-minded individuals passionate about exploring the potential of AI and metaverse technologies. It provides a hub for community members to come together, connect, interact, learn and earn rewards for sharing their knowledge on AI technology, trends, and opportunities. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), on the Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, AI Meta Club uses artificial intelligence to guide and power governance. With artificial intelligence helping to keep human emotions and groupthink in check, it is hoped that better governance decisions be made for the greater good of the DAO, the blockchain community and mankind as a whole. A proprietary AI model will be used for the governance of the DAO. While the initial governance process is likely to be messy, the level of governance is likely to improve over time, and eventually exceed governance purely by humans, as the AI learns and improves over time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AI Meta Club (AMC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI Meta Club (AMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMC token's extensive tokenomics now!