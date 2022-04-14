AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics
AI Meta Club is a platform that brings together like-minded individuals passionate about exploring the potential of AI and metaverse technologies. It provides a hub for community members to come together, connect, interact, learn and earn rewards for sharing their knowledge on AI technology, trends, and opportunities.
As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), on the Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, AI Meta Club uses artificial intelligence to guide and power governance. With artificial intelligence helping to keep human emotions and groupthink in check, it is hoped that better governance decisions be made for the greater good of the DAO, the blockchain community and mankind as a whole.
A proprietary AI model will be used for the governance of the DAO. While the initial governance process is likely to be messy, the level of governance is likely to improve over time, and eventually exceed governance purely by humans, as the AI learns and improves over time.
AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Meta Club (AMC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
