What is the project about? AI PEPE KING aims to take the low-gas advantages of the Layer2 public chain to become the largest AI meme community on the Polygon (Matic) chain, allow users to experience the fun of meme coins faster and cheaper.
What makes your project unique? 93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool & locked, initial liquidity was locked, and contract is proven safe. The remaining 6.9% of the supply is being used as tokens for community airdrop, future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. $AIPEPE is now No.2 place in Polygon new users preference! AIPEPEKING is now one of the most active #meme community on @0xPolygonLabs & Layer 2 now. Check it here: https://dune.com/queries/1985608/3282991
History of your project. We gained 29K Twitter followers & 13K holders in a week, and cooperated with BitKeep/Galxe/Damil/AIAkita/CrazyAnt to hold joint airdrop and trading events.
What’s next for your project? 1000+ Global Influencers Promotion Airdrop to active #meme holders CoinGecko/Coinmarketcap Listings CEX Listings & 100,000+holders
What can your token be used for? AI Pepe community vote AI Pepe Academy AI Pepe Tools
Understanding the tokenomics of AI PEPE KING (AIPEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIPEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.