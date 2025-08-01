What is AI Virtual Agents (AIVIA)

$AIVIA is the cryptocurrency powering the AI Virtual Agents ecosystem, currently built on Solana, with future support planned for BASE and BNB Smart Chain to enable multi-chain compatibility. The platform integrates an AI Agent Marketplace that aggregates various AI virtual agents tailored to industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. It allows businesses to automate workflows and enhance customer interactions, while developers can create and monetize innovative AI solutions. Core features include cross-chain operability, tools for onboarding new agents, and a training hub to refine agent performance, incentivized by $AIVIA rewards. The project aims to revolutionize AI-driven interactions across industries with seamless blockchain integration and advanced developer tools.

AI Virtual Agents (AIVIA) Resource Official Website

AI Virtual Agents (AIVIA) Tokenomics

