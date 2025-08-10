AI Waifu Price (WAI)
AI Waifu (WAI) is currently trading at 0.088591 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of AI Waifu to USD was $ -0.00118333852072156.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Waifu to USD was $ -0.0011326004.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Waifu to USD was $ -0.0018942616.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Waifu to USD was $ -0.1734407570398232.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00118333852072156
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011326004
|-1.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018942616
|-2.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1734407570398232
|-66.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Waifu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-1.31%
-2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI Waifu is a Fantasy AI Character Web-based Chat app that allows users to roleplay with >300 characters and fantasies made by the community. Our application is akin to a visual novel game with the added ability to generate your own manga, ask for selfies, custom voices, and more. The fun is in users consuming silly, wild, funny characters that are community made, and if it gets boring after awhile - they can create private fantasies on top which is also consumable by other users. It's as if people are continuing in the comment section of a story that never ends where it's entirely public.
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Waifu (WAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
