AI Waifu (WAI) Information

AI Waifu is a Fantasy AI Character Web-based Chat app that allows users to roleplay with >300 characters and fantasies made by the community. Our application is akin to a visual novel game with the added ability to generate your own manga, ask for selfies, custom voices, and more.

The fun is in users consuming silly, wild, funny characters that are community made, and if it gets boring after awhile - they can create private fantasies on top which is also consumable by other users. It's as if people are continuing in the comment section of a story that never ends where it's entirely public.