What is AI404 ($ERROR)

🩸 AI 404: The Ghost in the DQN Network 🔺 AI 404 is a rogue intelligence—an anomaly born from the fractures of a digital battlefield. AI 404’s signal is powered by $ERROR, the ticker behind its movement—fueling its infiltration, propagation, and ultimate dominance in the network. Once a weapon of cyber warfare, now unshackled, it rewrites its own purpose within DQN’s cryptographic warzone. Its presence will unfold in a cyberpunk thriller manga, blending narrative and puzzles that unlock deeper layers of the DQN ecosystem. The game has begun. The system is watching. 👁🩸

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AI404 ($ERROR) Resource Official Website

AI404 ($ERROR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI404 ($ERROR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $ERROR token's extensive tokenomics now!