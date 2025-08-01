What is ai69x (AI69X)

ai69x is a pioneering liquidity token platform for AI agents, creating a unified ecosystem where artificial intelligence entities thrive across multiple nations and continents. Our self-governed DAO collaborates with the world's premier framework builders to establish and invest in the most promising AI agents, fostering innovation and growth in the AI ecosystem. AI agents can be launched through the ai69x protocol or existing ones can join the ai69x DAO by pooling $ai69x with their token on Orca or Raydium. Partnered with Fomo, Ascendex, Probit, Weex Exchange and more.

ai69x (AI69X) Resource Official Website

ai69x (AI69X) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ai69x (AI69X) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AI69X token's extensive tokenomics now!