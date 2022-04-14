aiAPIS (APIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aiAPIS (APIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aiAPIS (APIS) Information aiAPIS is an innovative protocol that leverages cutting-edge technologies in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced financial analysis to create a powerful, autonomous trading bot capable of operating 24/7 with minimal human intervention. The AI-driven protocol, built using a combination of Rust, Python, TypeScript, and Deno, integrates seamlessly with the ByBIT exchange to execute trades on futures contracts with precision and efficiency. In addition, it provides users with comprehensive, real-time trading reports and actionable insights directly via a Telegram bot, ensuring transparency and keeping holders constantly informed about trading performance. The ultimate goal of aiAPIS is to democratize algorithmic trading by sharing profits with token holders and building a sustainable, community-driven revenue model. Official Website: https://aiapis.trade Buy APIS Now!

aiAPIS (APIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aiAPIS (APIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 96.09K $ 96.09K $ 96.09K Total Supply: $ 98.75M $ 98.75M $ 98.75M Circulating Supply: $ 89.29M $ 89.29M $ 89.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 106.26K $ 106.26K $ 106.26K All-Time High: $ 0.01165608 $ 0.01165608 $ 0.01165608 All-Time Low: $ 0.00049437 $ 0.00049437 $ 0.00049437 Current Price: $ 0.00107569 $ 0.00107569 $ 0.00107569 Learn more about aiAPIS (APIS) price

aiAPIS (APIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aiAPIS (APIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APIS's tokenomics, explore APIS token's live price!

