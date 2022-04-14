aibrk (AIBRK) Information

AIBRK is an AI-powered, community-driven, on-chain version of Berkshire Hathaway.

He listens to the community, picks the top trending token, and invests his own money — all onchain. If you recommend his winning pick, you earn AIBRK tokens. When his trades make profit, it’s used to buy back and stake AIBRK — making the token stronger over time.

Simple. Open. Social.

This isn’t just another AI trading experiment. It’s a movement to reframe how value is found, captured, and shared in the AI x crypto era.