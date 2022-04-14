AICM Marketplace (AICM) Information

AICM is an AI-powered, blockchain-driven marketplace redefining e-commerce. Starting with custom apparel, we enable creators and vendors to trade and scale whatever they want with transparency and security. Our mission is to revolutionize commerce by merging cutting-edge AI tools with decentralized blockchain technology, paving the way for the future of global trade.

The $AICM token powers our AI-driven, blockchain-backed marketplace, enabling seamless transactions, rewards, and exclusive benefits.