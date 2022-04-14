AicroStrategy (AISTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AicroStrategy (AISTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AicroStrategy (AISTR) Information We are bringing MicroStrategy onchain, to the new hub of Ethereum defi - Base. AicroStrategy is an AI first hedge fund that will leverage cbBTC holdings to maximize exposure to Bitcoin. Raised funds will be used to buy cbBTC and those Bitcoin will be deployed to carefully chosen defi protocols to maximize safety and leverage. Our initial plan is to deposit to Aave, borrow USDC, buy more cbBTC and repeat the process. Our AI powered algorithms will determine the optimal leverage ratios to execute our plan. Official Website: https://aicrostrategy.com Buy AISTR Now!

AicroStrategy (AISTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AicroStrategy (AISTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 430.59K Total Supply: $ 1.10B Circulating Supply: $ 1.10B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 430.59K All-Time High: $ 0.01688395 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00039145

AicroStrategy (AISTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AicroStrategy (AISTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AISTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AISTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AISTR's tokenomics, explore AISTR token's live price!

