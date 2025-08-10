AID Price (AID)
AID (AID) is currently trading at 0.446536 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AID price information.
During today, the price change of AID to USD was $ +0.00139251.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AID to USD was $ +0.1145239363.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AID to USD was $ +0.0262886013.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AID to USD was $ +0.22316545176884327.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00139251
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1145239363
|+25.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0262886013
|+5.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.22316545176884327
|+99.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of AID: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.31%
+11.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AID is an AI-driven infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence at every level. Focused on advancing AI and applying it within blockchain ecosystems, AID enhances automation, improves decision-making, and transforms data analytics to enable smarter and more efficient financial interactions. Its ecosystem is powered by four intelligent models: AID.Data for advanced analytics, AIDefi (AIDav2) for intelligent decentralized finance solutions, AIDSocialFi for AI-powered social finance, and AID.Ex for AI-enhanced trading. AID is driving the future of decentralized AI finance, making Web3 more accessible, efficient, and intelligent. The platform includes several interoperable modules. AID.Data aggregates on-chain information including DEX trading volume, yield rankings, protocol-specific metrics, total value locked (TVL), and liquidity movements (swap in/out). This data is analyzed and used to support yield optimization strategies, risk assessment, and market predictions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of AID (AID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AID token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AID to VND
₫11,750.59484
|1 AID to AUD
A$0.68320008
|1 AID to GBP
￡0.33043664
|1 AID to EUR
€0.3795556
|1 AID to USD
$0.446536
|1 AID to MYR
RM1.89331264
|1 AID to TRY
₺18.21420344
|1 AID to JPY
¥65.640792
|1 AID to ARS
ARS$591.436932
|1 AID to RUB
₽35.60231528
|1 AID to INR
₹39.17013792
|1 AID to IDR
Rp7,202.19254008
|1 AID to KRW
₩620.18491968
|1 AID to PHP
₱25.340918
|1 AID to EGP
￡E.21.50963912
|1 AID to BRL
R$2.42469048
|1 AID to CAD
C$0.61175432
|1 AID to BDT
৳54.18267824
|1 AID to NGN
₦683.82076504
|1 AID to UAH
₴18.44640216
|1 AID to VES
Bs57.156608
|1 AID to CLP
$432.693384
|1 AID to PKR
Rs126.53044096
|1 AID to KZT
₸240.97761776
|1 AID to THB
฿14.32040952
|1 AID to TWD
NT$13.3514264
|1 AID to AED
د.إ1.63878712
|1 AID to CHF
Fr0.3572288
|1 AID to HKD
HK$3.50084224
|1 AID to MAD
.د.م4.03668544
|1 AID to MXN
$8.29217352
|1 AID to PLN
zł1.62539104
|1 AID to RON
лв1.9424316
|1 AID to SEK
kr4.27334952
|1 AID to BGN
лв0.74571512
|1 AID to HUF
Ft151.51859552
|1 AID to CZK
Kč9.36832528
|1 AID to KWD
د.ك0.135300408
|1 AID to ILS
₪1.53161848