AIFlow Token Price (AFT)
AIFlow Token (AFT) is currently trading at 0.081692 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AFT price information.
During today, the price change of AIFlow Token to USD was $ -0.0036580101454779.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIFlow Token to USD was $ +0.0000431823.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIFlow Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIFlow Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0036580101454779
|-4.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000431823
|+0.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIFlow Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.31%
-4.28%
-1.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of AIFlow Token (AFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AFT token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 AFT to VND
₫2,149.72498
|1 AFT to AUD
A$0.12498876
|1 AFT to GBP
￡0.06045208
|1 AFT to EUR
€0.0694382
|1 AFT to USD
$0.081692
|1 AFT to MYR
RM0.34637408
|1 AFT to TRY
₺3.33221668
|1 AFT to JPY
¥12.008724
|1 AFT to ARS
ARS$108.201054
|1 AFT to RUB
₽6.51330316
|1 AFT to INR
₹7.16602224
|1 AFT to IDR
Rp1,317.61271876
|1 AFT to KRW
₩113.46038496
|1 AFT to PHP
₱4.636021
|1 AFT to EGP
￡E.3.93510364
|1 AFT to BRL
R$0.44358756
|1 AFT to CAD
C$0.11191804
|1 AFT to BDT
৳9.91250728
|1 AFT to NGN
₦125.10231188
|1 AFT to UAH
₴3.37469652
|1 AFT to VES
Bs10.456576
|1 AFT to CLP
$79.159548
|1 AFT to PKR
Rs23.14824512
|1 AFT to KZT
₸44.08590472
|1 AFT to THB
฿2.61986244
|1 AFT to TWD
NT$2.4425908
|1 AFT to AED
د.إ0.29980964
|1 AFT to CHF
Fr0.0653536
|1 AFT to HKD
HK$0.64046528
|1 AFT to MAD
.د.م0.73849568
|1 AFT to MXN
$1.51702044
|1 AFT to PLN
zł0.29735888
|1 AFT to RON
лв0.3553602
|1 AFT to SEK
kr0.78179244
|1 AFT to BGN
лв0.13642564
|1 AFT to HUF
Ft27.71972944
|1 AFT to CZK
Kč1.71389816
|1 AFT to KWD
د.ك0.024752676
|1 AFT to ILS
₪0.28020356