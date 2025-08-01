AIGG Price ($AIGG)
AIGG ($AIGG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.55K USD. $AIGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $AIGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $AIGG price information.
During today, the price change of AIGG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIGG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIGG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIGG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIGG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.02%
-7.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aigg is a specialized gaming AI agent that aggregates live news in the web3 gaming space. It scrapes real-time Twitter data to track trends, community discussions, and game updates, providing accurate, context-specific responses when tagged. In addition to news aggregation, aigg can play games and generate images with a consistent theme featuring a blonde knight—a symbol of strength and strategy.
