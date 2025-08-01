AIGOV Price (OLIVIA)
During today, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ -0.0001274152.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ -0.0002417689.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001274152
|-51.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002417689
|-97.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIGOV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.92%
+1.62%
-44.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Olivia is the AI governance token of the AIGOV platform for politics and media. You are the government now. Smarter Governance. Faster Decisions. Zero Corruption. Traditional governments are slow, inefficient, and unresponsive to the needs of citizens. AI GOV is built to change that. AI Policy Synthesis AI agents process validated contributions and formulates policy proposals based on real-time data. These policies are tested against economic, social, and technological models for feasibility.
