Aiki Price (AIKI)
The live price of Aiki (AIKI) today is 0.0047143 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 471.43K USD. AIKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aiki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aiki price change within the day is -19.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Aiki to USD was $ -0.001161356620530324.
During today, the price change of Aiki to USD was $ -0.001161356620530324.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aiki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aiki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aiki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001161356620530324
|-19.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aiki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-19.76%
-51.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aiki is a Solana-based protocol that turns a simple “guess-the-character” game into an on-chain engine for training a sovereign artificial-intelligence model. Players pay a small, rising fee to ask yes/no questions; 80 % of each round’s pool goes to the first correct guess, 10 % seeds the next pot, and 10 % flows into a DAO-controlled master pool that funds audits, bug bounties, and future development. Every fee transaction automatically buys and burns $AIKI, creating continuous deflation, while every interaction is recorded as immutable data that improves the AI. Staking $AIKI grants governance rights over game parameters, treasury use, and new product launches, giving the community full control of the ecosystem’s evolution.
Understanding the tokenomics of Aiki (AIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
