AILayer Token Price (AIL)
AILayer Token (AIL) is currently trading at 0.00108048 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AILayer Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AILayer Token to USD was $ +0.0001485465.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AILayer Token to USD was $ -0.0001296044.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AILayer Token to USD was $ -0.0011033567083026164.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001485465
|+13.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001296044
|-11.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011033567083026164
|-50.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of AILayer Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.31%
-0.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AILayer is a Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure chain designed to support the mass adoption of AI applications. Built to address the scalability and decentralization limitations of traditional AI and blockchain platforms, AILayer provides a secure, modular, and developer-friendly environment for deploying scalable AI dApps. With over 1 million active addresses and $700 million in TVL, AILayer supports 100+ ecosystem projects and ranks among the top Bitcoin sidechains. By leveraging Bitcoin's security and combining it with a high-performance infrastructure optimized for AI, AILayer enables advanced analytics tools, AI model deployment, and deep industry integration. The platform also features on-chain governance, staking incentives, and validator rewards to support decentralization and ecosystem growth. AILayer is powered by its native token $AIL, which is used for gas, governance, staking, and AI service utility within the network.
