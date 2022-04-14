AILayer Token (AIL) Tokenomics
AILayer is a Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure chain designed to support the mass adoption of AI applications. Built to address the scalability and decentralization limitations of traditional AI and blockchain platforms, AILayer provides a secure, modular, and developer-friendly environment for deploying scalable AI dApps. With over 1 million active addresses and $700 million in TVL, AILayer supports 100+ ecosystem projects and ranks among the top Bitcoin sidechains.
By leveraging Bitcoin's security and combining it with a high-performance infrastructure optimized for AI, AILayer enables advanced analytics tools, AI model deployment, and deep industry integration. The platform also features on-chain governance, staking incentives, and validator rewards to support decentralization and ecosystem growth. AILayer is powered by its native token $AIL, which is used for gas, governance, staking, and AI service utility within the network.
Understanding the tokenomics of AILayer Token (AIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
