AILayer Token (AIL) Information

AILayer is a Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure chain designed to support the mass adoption of AI applications. Built to address the scalability and decentralization limitations of traditional AI and blockchain platforms, AILayer provides a secure, modular, and developer-friendly environment for deploying scalable AI dApps. With over 1 million active addresses and $700 million in TVL, AILayer supports 100+ ecosystem projects and ranks among the top Bitcoin sidechains.

By leveraging Bitcoin's security and combining it with a high-performance infrastructure optimized for AI, AILayer enables advanced analytics tools, AI model deployment, and deep industry integration. The platform also features on-chain governance, staking incentives, and validator rewards to support decentralization and ecosystem growth. AILayer is powered by its native token $AIL, which is used for gas, governance, staking, and AI service utility within the network.