AIOZ Network Price (AIOZ)
AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is currently trading at 0.322545 USD with a market cap of $ 383.43M USD. AIOZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AIOZ Network to USD was $ -0.0014509830651567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIOZ Network to USD was $ +0.0200077243.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIOZ Network to USD was $ -0.0078781616.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIOZ Network to USD was $ -0.1388713063844988.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0014509830651567
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0200077243
|+6.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078781616
|-2.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1388713063844988
|-30.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of AIOZ Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-0.44%
-11.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AIOZ Network is a DePIN for Web3 AI, Storage and Streaming. AIOZ empowers a faster, secure and decentralized future. Powered by a global network of DePINs, AIOZ rewards you for sharing your computational resources for storing, transcoding, and streaming digital media content and powering decentralized AI computation.
