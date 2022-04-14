AiPTP (ATMT) Tokenomics
AiPTP (ATMT) Information
What is the project about? A UBI system and a BitcoinL2 Based on AI technology.
What makes your project unique? it's an AI related project which combines mining and AI. after the bitcoin L2 launched,the miners can use graphic cards to compute with the AiPTP AI model. As the bitcoin gas fee is high,the L2 may will be useful to expand Bitcoin ecosystem.
History of your project. 2022, Project team formation completed Q1,2023, Complete the beta version of the project and open UBI
What’s next for your project? more AI tools Bitcoin L2
What can your token be used for?
- Gas fee
- Staking of AIS Chain network
- Be bought back by the profit of AiPTP
- Voting(DAO)
- Others like exchanging, paying, investing, etc.
AiPTP (ATMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AiPTP (ATMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AiPTP (ATMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AiPTP (ATMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATMT's tokenomics, explore ATMT token's live price!
ATMT Price Prediction
Want to know where ATMT might be heading? Our ATMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.